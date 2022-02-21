Jamal Edwards died following a "sudden illness".

The DJ and founder of the online urban music platform SB.TV - who helped launched the careers of the likes of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Dave - passed away on Sunday (20.02.22) aged 31.

And his mother, 'Loose Women' panellist Brenda Edwards, has confirmed her son died suddenly from an undisclosed illness and has thanked everyone for their outpouring of love following the tragic loss.

In a statement, she said: "It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

"Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.

As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

Grime star Dave and Dua Lipa are among those to pay their respects.

The former tweeted: "Thank you for everything words can’t explain."

The pop star wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Heartbroken to hear this news. RIP Jamal. My thoughts are with all his friends and family and the many people’s lives he has touched and brought together. Gone way too soon.”

London rapper AJ Tracey wrote: “RIP Jamal Edwards, West London legend status.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan wrote: "A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy will live on for years and you’ve inspired a whole generation. Rest easy Jamal Edwards."

The MOBO Awards wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work and legacy in British music and culture will live on.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Jamal - who was born in Luton - had only recently attended the BRIT Awards on February 8.

In his last Instagram post four days ago, the author paid tribute to his close friend Ed Sheeran on his 31st birthday.

He wrote alongside a snap with the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker: "Happy Birthday to the OG, Ed. Blessed to have you in my life brother. You know you've been mates a long time when you lose count on the years! Keep smashing it and inspiring us all G! (sic)"

Jamal was made an MBE for his contributions to music in 2014 and was also an ambassador for The Prince's Trust, Prince Charles' charity.

A champion for emerging artists, Jamal launched SB.TV in 2006.

He started out making videos of his friends performing and uploaded them to his YouTube channel, before creating the SBTV channel.

Big names including Stormzy, Ed, Dave, Emeli Sande and Rita Ora featured.

Jamal's mother is former 'X Factor' star Brenda Edwards, 52, who is now a 'Loose Women' panellist and 'Songs of Praise' presenter.