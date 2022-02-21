Emily Andre kept "everyone in the dark" about her first pregnancy.

The 32-year-old doctor was 24 when she had her first child, daughter Amelia, in 2014.

And Emily - who also has son Theo, five, with 48-year-old husband Peter Andre - has admitted she held back telling her loved ones about her pregnancy because she was "quite young" and "no one was expecting it".

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, she said: "I don’t think any of my friends guessed I was pregnant and I managed to keep everyone in the dark until it was the right time to tell them.

"I think maybe no one guessed with me because I was quite young when I got pregnant with Millie, so no one was expecting it."

Emily recently admitted she found it "really challenging" having a daughter when she was 24.

The medical professional admits it was "hard at times" being a young mother as she opened up about the stigma.

She shared: "Stacey Solomon says she felt 'ashamed' when she fell pregnant at 17 and people would give her 'looks'. Unfortunately, I think the stigma around being a young mum can still exist, but it’s wrong and nobody should judge you for the age you decide to have children. We need to support young mums. I was 24 when I had Millie, which I still count as quite young. That was hard at times, too. It’s really challenging and the last thing you need is people giving you dirty looks! Thankfully, I had a positive experience."

However, Emily thinks attitudes to young mothers have only changed "relatively recently".

She added: "I think that only a few generations ago people became parents much younger, and it’s only relatively recently that attitudes have changed."

Emily is keen to expand her brood but previously admitted she was reluctant to give birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said in 2020: "I've spoken to a lot of people who are pregnant or have given birth during this time and they've told me it's a really different experience because of who can come with them to appointments or even when they're in labour.

"It slightly puts me off having a baby during this time, because the scans and other aspects are such precious moments that are lovely to share with someone else."