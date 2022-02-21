Matthew Perry's upcoming memoir won't "sugarcoat" the "tougher times" with his 'Friends' co-stars.

The 52-year-old actor - who played Chandler Bing on the legendary US sitcom - is set to release the tell-all tome, 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing', and it's said to be a "juicy read" as the star dishes on the ups and downs of his time on and off the screen.

A source told Us Weekly: "It wasn’t always a bed of roses for Matthew on and off the 'Friends' set.

"And Matt isn’t going to sugarcoat the tougher times that he went through with the cast."

The insider added: "It’s not going to be salacious or mean, just totally honest.

"But given the nature of Matt’s life and his experiences, that guarantees this will be an incredibly juicy read!"

It's anticipated that Matthew will open up on the 'Friends: The Reunion' special last year, which saw him reunite with Jennifer Aniston [Rachel Green], Courteney Cox [Monica Geller], David Schwimmer [Ross Geller] Lisa Kudrow [Phoebe Buffay], and Matt LeBlanc [Joey Tribbiani].

Matthew recently admitted he feels grateful he has "lived to tell the tale" of his life.

The actor admitted he has experienced some "highs" and "lows", and he is pleased to be able to tell fans his story, but he also admitted there were times when it looked as though he would never get the chance to speak about his life.

After sharing the cover and title of his upcoming autobiography, which is released in November, he said: "So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me.

"The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it's all in here."

Matthew then jokingly said sorry that his forthcoming tome is "not a pop-up book".

The star first revealed in October that he is to release an autobiography, admitting it is time to tell his own story "directly from the horse’s mouth".

He said at the time: "There has been so much written about me by others in the past. I thought it was time people heard it directly from the horse's mouth. In this case, the horse's mouth being me."

Matthew is said to have penned a seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, for the upcoming memoir.

The star previously admitted he felt like he was "going to die" while shooting every 'Friends' episode.

He said: "To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh. It’s not healthy, for sure, but I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions if I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get. I'd freak out."