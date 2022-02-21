Mandy Moore has marked her son Gus' first birthday with a sweet video.

The 'This Is Us' star has gushed that being a mom to her little boy is "a gift beyond my comprehension".

Alongside a series of snaps and clips of her son - whom she has with Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith - she wrote on Instagram: “Gus - Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of.

“Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Goosey.”

The 37-year-old actress recently admitted her experience of motherhood has been both "challenging and rewarding".

Mandy - who married the 36-year-old musician in 2018 - said: "Being a mom has certainly made me aware of how challenging and rewarding motherhood is.

"It truly takes a village. I'm very conscious of how fortunate we are to not have had to struggle to meet Gus' basic human needs. There are so many women, moms and their children, who don't have that ability and have to overcome challenges I can't even imagine."

Mandy previously revealed she feels the most "indescribable and unconditional love" for her son.

The '47 Meters Down' star took to social media to celebrate six months since she welcomed her baby boy into the world and admitted she feels so lucky to be a mother to the "happiest and sweetest guy".

Alongside a series of images of herself and Gus, Mandy wrote: "6 months with the with the happiest, sweetest guy and the most indescribable, unconditional love. We are the luckiest and love you so much, Gus!! (sic)"

Mandy also revealed breastfeeding her son had been a "rewarding experience".

She explained: "Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing (clogged ducts, timing life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc… ) but nursing this baby boy for the past nearly 6 months has been a beautiful, messy and an oh so rewarding experience I will treasure forever.

"It goes without saying that #fedisbest and I’m grateful to my body and the tremendous support I’ve had around me (especially in the beginning days and weeks when I had no clue what I was doing) for allowing me this time to nourish my sweet guy. (sic)"