Courteney Cox is not planning to tie the knot with Johnny McDaid any time soon.

The 'Friends' star was previously engaged to the Snow Patrol rocker - whom she met through mutual friend Ed Sheeran - in 2014, but the pair called it off and briefly split before rekindling their romance.

Courteney, 57, was previously married to actor David Arquette - with whom she has 17-year-old daughter Coco - between 1999 and 2013.

However, she has no desire to walk down the aisle again just yet.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style magazine, she said: "Marriage is a beautiful thing but it's not in my brain."

On what first attracted her to the dashing musician, 45, she said: “I remember looking over and seeing Johnny playing the piano and I thought, ‘God, look at those eyes.’ They were piercing."

On their split, she said: “It was a really important time for me to grow and look in, as opposed to blame."

As well as his good looks, the 'Scream' star loves how much "love" her man has for his family.

She added: "I’ve never met someone who has such a regard for love. Love for his family, love for love, love for his relationship. He’s a poet, a writer.”

Courteney - who first started dating Johnny in 2013 - previously insisted she's "not opposed" to getting hitched again.

She insisted: "I don't know. I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it."

Courteney previously confessed that it had been tough for herself and Johnny to maintain their romance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Shining Vale' star spent lockdown in California while Johnny was in Europe.

Courteney – who eventually moved to London in order to be closer to the music star – said: "People from the UK, they still can't come to America. You're not allowed in still, which is crazy.

"He's been vaccinated and he can't come in. I don't understand it. People can go from Florida to Los Angeles, no quarantine. I don't get it. I don't know why they can't come to America and quarantine the way I did.

"I've been on this five-day test and release. I'm going out tonight, can't wait. I don't mean out, just to a restaurant. I just want to go out - literally, out of the apartment. I have not left [McDaid's apartment] except to get a nose swab at Heathrow [Airport]."