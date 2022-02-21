Usher's son was born to the sound of 50 Cent's 'In Da Club'.

The 43-year-old star - who welcomed Sire Castrello Raymond with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea back in October - revealed that he had prepared a playlist for the birth, and when the baby entered the world, the rap legend's explicit song came on.

He said: "I came fully prepared. I brought speakers, I brought batteries, I had a whole playlist that I worked on for about two weeks.[And the song that was playing when the baby was born] was 'In Da Club.'"

Usher - who also has daughter Sovereign Bo, 18 months, with Jenn, as well a sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, with ex-wife Tameka Foster - explained that he had prepared the music so carefully this time round after things had gone awry in the past.

He said: "The first time, I was in charge of the music but I did a terrible job. I had this phone and a speaker, but right before we go into the room, the wi-fi died. I had one song on my phone so I kept playing it over and over again and she was like 'Can you play another song please?'. It was terrible!"

The 'U Got it Bad' hitmaker also went on to reveal that he has two pet goats which he has named after rappers LL Cool J and Diddy.

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' he was shown a picture of himself with the animals and said: "These are my baby goats, they're yoga goats. I'm like their shepherd. Wherever I go they follow me. I have two goats. One is LL Cool J and the other is Black Excellence, he's Diddy."