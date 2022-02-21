Donald Trump's social media app has launched on iOS.

The former President of the United States, 75, was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube but made a return to social media with his own app Truth Social.

Former republican US congressman Devin Nunes - who is heading up the app along with Trump Media Technology Group - said on Fox News earlier in the week: "This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That’s going to be awesome, because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform. Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational at least within the United States."

The app was launched just after midnight on Presidents' Day (21.02.2022) and some users reported receiving a message telling them they had been put on a waiting list due to "massive" demand.

The message read: "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist."

The app's official website the platform as a basis for "open, free and honest conversation without discrimination"

A description read: " America’s ‘Big Tent’ is a social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

The app was first announced back in October 2021 after Trump had been banned from Twitter for tweets deemed to incite violence and in a statement claimed he was on a "mission to give a voice to all."

At the time, he said: "I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”