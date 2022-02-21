$1.7m in NFTs have been stolen from OpenSea.

The peer-to-peer marketplace specialises in sharing non-fungible tokens - which operate almost as a one-of-a-kind trading card and at their highest level are part of Ethereum cryptocurrency - and a reported total 254 tokens were stolen over three hours on Sunday (20.01.2022).

The Verge reports: "One explanation (linked by CEO Devin Finzer on Twitter) described the attack in two parts: first, targets signed a partial contract, with a general authorization and large portions left blank. With the signature in place, attackers completed the contract with a call to their own contract, which transferred ownership of the NFTs without payment. In essence, targets of the attack had signed a blank check — and once it was signed, attackers filled in the rest of the check to take their holdings."

According to the outlet, OpenSea were carrying out a routine update on its contract system when the alleged attack took place and CEO Finzer ;later took to Twitter to confirm that the attack did not originate from within the OpenSea website.

He wrote: "As far as we can tell, this is a phishing attack. We don’t believe it’s connected to the OpenSea website. It appears 32 users thus far have signed a malicious payload from an attacker, and some of their NFTs were stolen. We have confidence that this was a phishing attack. We don’t know where the phishing occurred, but we’ve been able to rule out a number of things."

in a final tweet, the CEO assured OpenSea users that they would remain updated with the situation and urged anyone with useful information to come forward.

He wrote: "We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the exact nature of the phishing attack. If you have specific information that could be useful, please DM @opensea_support."