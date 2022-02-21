Queen Elizabeth is determined to continue working despite contracting COVID-19.

The 95-year-old British monarch tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday (20.02.22) but wants to fulfil a number of online audiences and telephone meetings this week.

Only one event, which had been scheduled to take place in person, is likely to be cancelled as a result of the Queen's positive test.

Staff at Buckingham Palace will reportedly maintain a "sensible" approach to keep the Queen safe even with COVID restrictions set to be eased in England later this week.

The monarch was said to be well enough to cheer one of her horses, Kincardine, as it romped to victory at Newbury and reportedly watch the race on TV at Windsor Castle.

Her trainer Nicky Henderson said: "We were all sad to hear of Her Majesty's Covid today. I don't know if (the win) is Covid medicine but I hope it's given her a bit of a lift."

It was confirmed that the monarch was only experiencing "mild, cold-like symptoms" following news of her positive test.

A royal spokesperson confirmed: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for COVID.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Within hours of her diagnosis, the Queen sent a congratulatory message to the members of Team GB's gold medal-winning women's curling team following their success at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

She said: "I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB Women’s Curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the Gold Medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the Silver Medal achieved by the Men’s Curling team yesterday.

"I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success."