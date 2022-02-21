Former star of 'The Bachelor' Demi Burnett has been diagnosed with autism.

The 26-year-old reality star - who took part on Colton Underwood’s season of the ABC dating show - took to Instagram to reveal she has discovered she is autistic after after recently undergoing a psychological test.

Posting a photo of herself wearing an eclectic outfit comprised of denim jeans, sunglasses, velvet gloves and a vest adorned with a cherub, she began her post by writing, "MAYBE A TRIGGER WARNING I DONT KNOW BUT HEADS UP".

Demi then shared her journey to her autism diagnosis with her 1.1 million followers, writing: "I did a psychological evaluation and I’m autistic. There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open minded and accepting. Swipe for some “memes” that might be helpful when dealing with an autistic person. all I want is to have a better quality of life I will share more on my story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren’t alone. It can get better! And most importantly it isn’t your fault."

Demi received an overwhelming amount of support from friends, fans, and other stars of 'The Bachelor'.

Her 'Bachelor' Season 23 co-star Onyeka Ehie wrote: "So proud of you always being so brave and strong. A real a** person and that’s why I love you."

Season 24 star Maurissa Gunn wrote: "love you so much. I’m so proud of you. You’re the most amazing person ever.”

Demi was eliminated by Colton in week six of Season 23 of 'The Bachelor', and then went on to appear on Season Six of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in August 2019.

She also was a guest star on Season 15 of 'The Bachelorette'.

Whilst on 'Bachelor In Paradise', Demi found love with Kristian Haggerty and the pair made history by becoming the first same-sex couple to ever get engaged on the show. However, they called off their engagement in October 2019.