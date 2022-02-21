Liam Gallagher has mocked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his lockdown parties with "cakes and ABBA".

The beleaguered PM was forced to apologise to politicians and the British public in the House of Commons and to voters after a series of social events were revealed to have taken place at Number 10 Downing Street which were in breach of the lockdown rules imposed on the nation by Johnson and his Conservative government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

One bash which infuriated the public was a surprise birthday party that Boris’ wife Carrie Johnson organised on the afternoon of 19 June just after 2pm, despite the rules forbidding social gatherings indoors at the time.

Up to 30 people are said to have attended the event in the Cabinet Room after Boris returned from an official visit to a school in Hertfordshire.

Nine days before the birthday bash on 10 June, Boris asked the public "to continue to show restraint and respect the rules which are designed to keep us all safe" during a Downing Street Covid press conference.

Notorious hellraiser Liam has now waded in on the controversy, but rather than be angry that Boris broke his own rules he is fuming that the events were so low-key, and he believes that leaders like the Russian President Vladimir Putin are laughing at BoJo for his poor partying.

Speaking on Australian radio show 'Triple M Nights with Dave Gleeson', he fumed: “Putin must be laughing, going, 'Are these lot taking the p***? You call that a party?' You call that a party with cakes and listening to ABBA. You want to check out Putin's parties ... They’re having a laugh."

Former Oasis star Liam, 49, admits he’s not massively interested in politics but even he knows that Boris, 57, is “shady”.

He said: “I'm not really political and all that tackle, obviously he's shady and all that."