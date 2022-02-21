Sharon Stone is mourning the loss of her pet dog.

The 63-year-old star revealed on social media that she is grieving after the death of her pooch Joe and uploaded some pictures of the animal.

Alongside a picture of the dog relaxing on a chair, Sharon wrote: "Joe 'Biggy' Stone on his throne R.I.P."

Sharon first confirmed the sad news on Saturday (19.02.22) when she explained that the pooch had passed away recently and that she had been grieving.

She wrote: "We lost Joe, the brindle, two weeks ago, just ready to share. It's a process."

Sharon's tragic news was met with a kind response from her fellow celebrities, with supermodel Naomi Campbell commenting: "Sending love to you @sharonstone RIP Joe."

Meanwhile, Sharon recently revealed that her iconic role as Catherine Tramell in 'Basic Instinct' helped her to develop a backbone.

She told Instyle: "I was 32 when I got the part of Catherine Tramell in ‘Basic Instinct’. It was probably as late as you could be in your career without a big break. But from the moment I read the script, I knew I was the right person for the role. It was an intellectually complex part, and I felt like I had a real grasp on it."

Sharon - who only made $500,000 on the picture while her co-star Michael Douglas took home $14 million - made sure that she was given the option to "keep the clothes" in her contract for the film.

She said: "People thought I was crazy, but the truth is I wasn’t getting paid much compared to my male co-star, so keeping my costumes was a really smart thing to do."