Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 18th birthday with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi by dressing as Barbie and Ken.

The 'Stranger Things' star reached the landmark age on February 19 and marked the occasion by heading to Cirque Le Soir nightclub in London on Saturday night to mark the occasion.

Millie wore a platinum blonde wig and a vintage corset over a white lace dress to create her vintage Barbie look, while Jake – whose father is rock singer Jon Bon Jovi – created his Ken look with platinum blonde locks and a brown floral print shirt.

Millie wrote in the caption of her post: “Hey Ken!”

Jake, 19, also posted the same photograph of the pair on his Instagram account, with the caption: “Happy birthday barbie ily."

Millie also gave a shout out to the team who created her look inspired by the toy doll.

She wrote: "Makeup - @busterknight

"Hair - @peteburkill

"The goddess dress - @anniesibiza"

The 'Enola Holmes' actress' post gained lots of likes and comments from her co-stars, friends and famous followers.

Noah Schnapp - who stars with Millie in Netflix sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' - wrote: "Birthday girl."

Paris Hilton simply stated: "Loves it.”

Jamie Campbell Bower - who will appear in the upcoming Season Four of 'Stranger Things' as Peter Ballard - wrote: "Happy birthday love!!! You both look amazing!"

Millie and Jake were first romantically linked in June 2021 when they were spotted holding hands last summer in New York City.

They went Instagram official in November of 2021 when Millie shared a photograph of Jake planting a sweet kiss on her cheek as the pair enjoyed a trip on The London Eye.

She captioned the photo with emojis referencing their location; a ferris wheel and an eye.

Millie is becoming one of the most in-demand actresses around due to her roles in 'Enola Holmes', 'Stranger Things' and the 'Godzilla' movies.

Her 'Stranger Things’ co-star David Harbour - who portrays her character Eleven's adoptive father Jim Hopper, the police chief of Hawkins, Indiana - recently claimed he has “always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection” for Millie since first met her back in 2016.

David - who is married to Lily Allen - previously told ‘That Scene with Dan Patrick’ podcast: "Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit.

"I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her."