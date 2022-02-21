Michael Buble's wife is pregnant.

The 46-year-old singer's spouse Luisana Lopilato features in his new music video for 'I'll Never Not Love You' and a clip obtained by TMZ shows the 34-year-old beauty pulling her husband out of a dream sequence, with her growing baby bump on display.

The video - which is due to be released later this week - is said to be a call-back to the first time the couple appeared on camera together in Michael's 'Haven't Met You Yet' video.

Michael - who already has Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida with Luisana - previously admitted it was the "greatest moment in the world" to share his work with his wife.

He said: "Working together, you find out who people are, when things get bad, we've been through a lot.

"She’s a beautiful human being. I've leveled up in a big way, to be able to get inspired to make music and then to get to work alongside her, laugh with her, it’s been amazing. We've laughed so much, we've talked about how lucky we are, it’s the greatest moment in the world. And to share it with the love of my life is pretty good."

The video pays tribute to some of cinemas romantic moments, and the subject felt fitting for the couple.

Michael said: "15 years ago, you saw that my wife had a song that I had written for her where I meet her in a grocery store, and it becomes this thing at the end of the song that it's all just a daydream, and so I had this idea in the Michael Bublé cinematic experience, 'Why can't I make the sequel? Why can't this be the sequel?' So, at the end of the video, we find out that like M. Night Shyamalan, instead of I see dead people, we realise that once again, I have imagined all of this, I fantasised the whole thing.

"My wife and I have gone through, I think, the most romantic parts of cinema and some of the greatest moments of cinematic history and pay tribute cause we love them so much, and we love each other and at the end of the video, you find out once again I'm daydreaming.

"But the difference is now, the girl from 'Haven't Met You Yet' video that was his girlfriend at the time, 15 years later, is his wife and they have three beautiful kids."