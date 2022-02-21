Prince Charles has hailed the late Jamal Edwards as "an inspiration to so many".

The founder of the online urban music platform SB.TV - who helped launched the careers of the likes of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Dave - passed away on Sunday (20.02.22) aged 31 following a brief illness and the 73-year-old royal has sent his condolences to the DJ's family.

A tweet from Charles' Clarence House account read: "Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today.

"His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, was an inspiration to so many."

Jamal was made an MBE for his contributions to music in 2014 and was also an ambassador for The Prince's Trust, and Charles' charity remembered him as an "incredible innovator".

A tweet from the Princes' Trust read: "An incredible innovator and entrepreneur, Jamal Edwards MBE has been an inspiration for so many young people, through our work and beyond. Our thoughts are with his family."

Jamal's mother, 'Loose Women' panellist Brenda Edwards, confirmed her son died suddenly from an undisclosed illness and has thanked everyone for their outpouring of love following the tragic loss.

In a statement, she said: "It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness.

"Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.

As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."