Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. "both proposed at the same time".

The 'Dollface' actress revealed last May she was engaged to the 'Party Hard' hitmaker and she's now claimed their engagement came about in a spontaneous moment where they suddenly felt a strong connection.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Kat said: "We had a special moment that makes me believe in magic.

"We were doing kissing, and we had, like, a shared feeling. I felt this intense…thing that I was like, 'This is my person. This is it. I can't live without him. This is the man I'm supposed to be with.' And we looked at each other, and we both proposed at the same time.

"Not planned. No knee down — I don't even remember what happened after that.

"We just were like 'Should we get married?' And 'Yes.' I just burst into tears."

The 35-year-old actress admitted her emotion took her by surprise.

She added: "It was like I never thought I had it in me, you know, because I'm kind of a toughie. But I did. I wept happy tears. I felt this sense of relief that I've done it. I made it through the wilderness and found this incredible person, and yeah. No one believes me. But I assure you, that's what happened."

Kat spent a long time looking for the right person and she's confident she's found him in the 42-year-old star, whose real name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier.

She said: "I'm so glad I waited until I found the right person. Everybody goes through this nightmarish time of life looking for a person — or not," she said. "Whatever floats your boat. But I feel very lucky. He's the best."

Since the pair got engaged, they have sparked speculation they married in secret as Kat has been wearing a second ring and Andrew has also been sporting a gold band on his ring finger.