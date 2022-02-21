Drew Barrymore will celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'E.T.' with Steven Spielberg and her daughters.

The 46-year-old actress was just seven years old when she played Gertie in the movie - which was released on 11 June, 1982 - and she is looking forward to "revelling in this moment" with the film's director, who has always been a "big father figure" to her, and sharing the celebrations with Frankie, nine, and seven-year-old Olive.

She said: "I've actually been speaking with Steven Spielberg about it.

"He calls my girls who he held when they were babies, and he's known them throughout their lives. I do want to revel in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven. He's a big father figure to me."

And Drew admitted it is a particularly "emotional" celebration for her because her daughters - who she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman - are so close to the age she was when the movie was released, a coincidence the filmmaker pointed out to her.

She added to People magazine: "So he's like, 'We're not missing this moment with your kids.

"I'm like, 'Okay. You're right. We can't. You're right.' This is very emotional and full circle. My kids are very close to the age that I was when 'E.T.' came out. Frankie actually is at the age. She is seven, and she will just be turning eight, and Olive is nine. She'll be turning 10. This is where I'm at, and they love Steven."

The 'Whip It!' star - who was emancipated from her parents when she was 14 - knows she and her daughters can always turn to the 75-year-old director whenever they need him.

She said: "He had me wait until I was 10 years old to have my ears pierced. They're so excited because Olive is about to turn 10. So she knows she gets to have her ears pierced.

"They love him, and they love his movies, and they love that he's so important to me, and really was there to give me energy, and protection, and opportunity, and care the way your family is supposed to. And when that was missing, he really stepped in.

"Now that I'm a mom and my girls are those ages. It's so full circle and so meaningful.

"When he said we need to celebrate the 40th anniversary with the girls, I cried my eyes out and it's such a life moment and I'm so proud of where we're all at. It just feels like such a blessing that everyone is happy, and whole, and healthy right now. This is so cool. This is life. What? How?"