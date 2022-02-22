Bethenny Frankel experienced a "medical emergency" when she was accidentally served the wrong meal.

The former 'Real Housewives of New York' star is currently on vacation with her 11-year-old daughter Bryn - whom she has with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy - and although they informed restaurant staff that the 51-year-old businesswoman is "deathly allergic" to fish, a mix-up led to Bethenny tucking into someone else's food and experiencing a bad reaction.

She said in a video shared to TikTok: “Last night, my daughter told a server that I am deathly allergic to fish and we ordered off the vegan menu and they accidentally gave us somebody else’s food.

"And we realised too late. It was a crisis. It was a medical emergency, with shots and [it] traumatised my daughter."

Bethenny also urged her followers to be cautious if they have allergies.

She tweeted: "If you have severe food allergies, please carry your epi pen an antihistamine with you.

"Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy order something vegan, mistakes can happen."

And the reality star acknowledged how difficult the situation was for her young daughter.

She tweeted: "Feeling the responsibility of administering the pen being afraid throughout the night was scary for her.

"Have a thorough and annoyingly obsessive medical plan before traveling.

"My girl being terrified while I slept was the worst part but she’s learning to be safe prepared in how to act in a crisis. Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious have a med plan when traveling. Always have 1 point person’s info that responds at all times."

As a result of the scare, Bethenny is thinking about launching a charity initiative to fund the purchase of EpiPens for those in need of the life-saving injections.

She tweeted: "I keep hearing about how expensive epi pens are.

"I’m going to think about a side charity effort on this topic per bryn. Militant parents are one thing but kids teens bear this responsibility stigma of not being normal people doubting until something happens.(sic)"