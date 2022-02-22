Howie Mandel has remembered late 'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde as a "bright inspirational light".

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter - who was Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act on season 16 - has lost her battle with cancer and the 'AGT' judge was among the firs to pay tribute to her.

He tweeted: "@Nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in our lives. We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.(sic)"

News of the tragic death of Nightbirde - whose real name was Jane Marczewski - was broken on Monday (21.02.22) but 'AGT' host Terry Crews.

He wrote on Instagram: "We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family Friends [during this] difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde.(sic)"

Nightbirde moved the judging panel to tears last year when she auditioned with her original ballad, 'It's Okay', a song which chronicled her battle with cancer in her lungs, spine and liver.

She told the panel she had just a "two percent chance of survival".

She added: "But two percent isn't zero percent. Two percent is something and I wish people knew how amazing it is.

"It's important that everyone knows that I'm so much more than the bad things that happen to me."

Although Simon hitting his golden buzzer sent the singer into the final of the competition, Nightbirde ultimately had to pull out because of her declining health.

She announced in August 2021: "Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention.

"I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn't always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already.

"Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I'll be better soon. I'm planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I've still got dreams."