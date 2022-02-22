Bindi Irwin spent her late dad Steve's birthday showing her daughter episodes of 'The Crocodile Hunter'.

The 23-year-old star paid a sweet tribute to her father Steve Irwin - who died aged 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray in 2006 - and revealed she keeps his memory alive for her nine-month-old girl Grace Warrior by telling her all about "Grandpa Crocodile".

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram on Monday (21.02.22) to mark what would have been his 60th birthday, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior.

"Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile.

"I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on."

Meanwhile, Bindi's brother Robert, 18, also remembered their late dad as he marked the special occasion with a throwback picture of Steve taking him for a ride on a dirt bike at the zoo when he was a kid.

He wrote: "Happy birthday Dad. I love you and I miss you more every single day. My earliest memories are my fondest, thanks to you.

"Hanging on tight to the handlebars of the motorbike, when you’d take Bindi and I on your morning lap of the zoo - before going to get ice cream for breakfast.

"Every minute spent with you was a blessing.

I’m gonna ride that lap on your old motorbike this afternoon."

Back in September, Bindi marked the 15th anniversary of her dad's tragic death in 2006 when he was pierced through the heart by a stingray barb while filming a documentary.

Alongside a picture of herself with her father and a photo of Grace Warrior, she said: "This sweetheart lights up seeing her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on screen. I wish that Dad could hug my beautiful girl.

"It’s been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace. (sic)"