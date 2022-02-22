Ozzy Osbourne spent his first big pay cheque on Brut aftershave.

The Black Sabbath legend has recalled his time before the band's first album dropped in 1970 and admitted he would use the rent money he'd already given his mother to head to the pub, while he decided to splash out when he got his first payday.

As quoted by the Daily Star newspaper, he told a US radio show: "The first money I earned was £105 which was the most money I had ever had in my life.

"I bought a bottle of Brut. Brut smells better than a******** and armpits. At the time I smelt a bit, alright.

"I also bought a pair of shoes, gave my mum a few bob and went and got p*****. Then I got the money back off my mum and went and got p***** again."

Meanwhile, the 73-year-old music icon - who suffers from Parkinson's disease - previously revealed he kept himself busy during the coronavirus pandemic by shooting guns in his back garden to stop his mind from wandering.

Ozzy - who now owns as many as 10 air rifles - explained: "I have got this new hobby of shooting an air rifle in the garden. It is a compressed air rifle, not a bullet gun. It is good fun. It gets me out of my head, man.

"When I am in my house, I worry I never am going to walk properly or do another gig. So, I have got to get something to take my mind off of me."

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker has a number of different shooting targets at his home in Los Angeles, and despite his health, Ozzy insisted he's a "good shot".

He said: "I have got a rangefinder thing. It’s astounding when you put it on. It’s f****** great.

"I am a good shot. I’m hitting them smack in the middle. But this has been great for me. I have been thinking of melodies."