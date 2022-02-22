Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's newborn son's full name is Wolf Jacques Webster.

The 24-year-old reality star gave birth to their second child earlier this month, and details on the birth certificate have revealed they used Travis' birth name as their boy's middle name.

As reported by TMZ, the birth certificate confirms his name is Wolf Jacques Webster, while she gave birth at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The baby was delivered by Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who also helped to welcome Wolf's sister Stormi, four, and his cousin True, AGE, into the world.

Meanwhile, it's said their daughter has settled into her new role of big sister, and she's been "fascinated" by the new arrival.

An insider said: "[Stormi has been] helping out with [her] baby brother.

"She is the cutest big sister.

"She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him. [She is] very gentle.”

Although Kylie and Travis have “help” with their children, they are still very “hands-on” parents.

The insider said: “Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on.

“Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot."

Meanwhile, another source previously claimed that Kylie and Travis "work really well as parents".

The loved-up duo actually split in 2019, before rekindling their romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been suggested that they're "very streamlined" as parents.

The insider explained: "Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is also very paternal. They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined."

The make-up mogul - who previously dated Tyga - has "poured her heart and soul" into raising their daughter and she's relished the challenge of motherhood.

The insider added: "She has learned so much about being a mom in the process."