Jaida Benjamin has been reported missing.

The 'Family Reunion' actress - who plays Kelly in the Netflix sitcom - was last seen in the Los Angeles area on February 19, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Her family have been unable to contact her since she was last seen over the weekend, while the LAPD doesn't suspect foul play at this time.

In a statement on Instagram, Jaida's mother Jocinda Benjamin made a public plea for help finding her 27-year-old daughter as she shared a picture of the star.

She wrote: "Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing. Please help me find her. I can’t breathe."

Meanwhile, Jaida's aunt Jihan Johnston - who co-founded Beat Botics - shared an updated flyer on Twitter which included "all descriptions".

The poster added: "Jaida was wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers. Jaida also has locks in her hair.

"If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jaida Benjamin, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department's Missing Persons Unit."

Jihan wrote: "My niece has been missing since Saturday!! We just want her home or to know she’s ok!"

She later added: "Dear Universe, As we enter 2.22.22, I’m manifesting that my niece appears. Her family wants her home."

Jaida's disappearance comes a week after 'Empire' actress Lindsey Pearlman went missing in LA.

The actress - who also starred in 'General Hospital' - was later found dead aged 43, and while her autopsy has been completed, her cause of death is yet to be revealed by a coroner pending further investigation.

In a statement last week confirming her tragic death, LA Police said: "Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue.

"The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman.

"The cause of death will be determined by the coroner."