Eric Stonestreet's fiancée thought his proposal was a joke.

The 'Modern Family' actor admitted Lindsay Schweitzer is often the target of his pranks so he had to "do something special" when he popped the question last August but she still wasn't convinced he was being serious when he asked her to marry her, even though he enlisted her twin sons to help.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 50-year-old star said: “I knew I had to do something special because I prank her a lot.

“I wanted to get her somehow with the proposal in addition to proposing so I told her that a company were interested in us doing some social media posts together so that she would do her hair and make up and look as beautiful as she wanted to look for this moment.”

Eric then shared a clip from the proposal as he had set up a number of cameras to capture the nurse's reaction.

She exclaimed: “Are you being serious right now? Is this all a joke?”

Fortunately, Eric and the twins convinced Lindsay he was being serious and she happily accepted, with the couple embracing at the end of the clip.

Elsewhere on the show, the 'Domino Masters' star admitted he thinks he has won when it comes to his "amazing" partner.

He said: "You know I've won a lot in life … but I definitely win with Lindsay.

"She is an amazing person, and I am so thankful that we met five years ago."

In August 2017, it was first reported Eric and Lindsay were dating after spending time together at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event in Kansas City in June.

An insider said at the time: "Lindsay was there fundraising, and Eric was one of the celebrity guests."

Eric was previously romantically involved with Broadway star Katherine Tokarz for nearly three years until 2012.