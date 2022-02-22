Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her virtual engagements on Tuesday (22.02.22) because she is unwell with COVID-19.

The 95-year-old monarch was revealed to have tested positive for the virus on Sunday (20.02.22) and although Buckingham Palace confirmed at the time she was only experiencing "mild" symptoms and planned to continue with her work, they have now announced she won't be undertaking any video meetings.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties."

It is understood engagements scheduled over the course of the next week will be decided on nearer the time.

The queen - who is the longest-reigning British monarch of all time - is receiving medical attention but her spokesperson previously stressed that she was still able to undertake "light duties".

A royal spokesperson previously said: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for COVID.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Since her diagnosis was announced, the queen has sent a congratulatory message to Team GB's curling competitors following their success at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and she also sent a note of condolence to the president of Brazil after the city of Petropolis was hit by floods.

The queen's diagnosis was revealed after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus for a second time on February 10, two days after he's believed to have been in contact with his mother.

His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for the virus a few days later.