A startup hoping to release a 5G revival of the BlackBerry has shut down.

OnwardMobility planned to develop an "ultra-secure smartphone" with a 5G keyboard.

However, the firm has gone kaput and announced its closing down.

In a statement on their website the company said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that OnwardMobility will be shutting down, and we will no longer be proceeding with the development of an ultra-secure smartphone with a physical keyboard."

Although no reason was given, it had been claimed they failed to get a license to use Blackberry branding.

BlackBerry smartphones stopped working for good in January.

The once-popular handset - famous for its physical QWERTY keyboard which at its peak in 2013 had 85 million users worldwide - is defunct.

In a statement, BlackBerry said: "The termination of these service offerings and infrastructure will also impact functionality for applications such as Enhanced Sim Based Licensing (ESBL) / Identity Based Licensing (IBL), BlackBerry hosted email addresses, BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, BlackBerry Blend, BlackBerry Protect (allows consumers to lock, locate or wipe BBOS, BlackBerry 10 devices remotely."