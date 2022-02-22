Kendall Jenner has praised her family's work ethic and ability to deal with "setbacks".

The 26-year-old star - who has been honoured by Create Cultivate, a female-orientated career source and media company, on its sixth annual list - has opened up on how her famous family have inspired her own approach to the business world.

She told E! News: "My family works incredibly hard, and even when we experience setbacks, we push through.

"The diligence and perseverance I witnessed when my sisters started their respective businesses has definitely impacted my approach to my own business."

Kendall noted she was fortunate to grow up around "strong female entrepreneurs", and she revealed how her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner inspired her passion for tequila, which she later channeled into her own 818 brand.

She explained: "I am lucky to have a family made up of strong female entrepreneurs, so from a very young age I was inspired by their dedication and entrepreneurial spirit.

"My parents loved tequila for as long as I can remember — it was celebratory in our household, and when I got older, they got me interested in discovering new tequilas.

"Tequila became a creative outlet for me that was tied inexorably to magical moments spent with family and friends."

Meanwhile, she had some words of advice for anyone looking to start their own business, and revealed the importance of thinking about what your customers want from your product.

She added: "Think about the people who enjoy your product — your drinkers — as your north star.

"How can we give people the best experiences possible with our product? Using that as a compass has been very helpful as we have expanded over the past year."

Meanwhile, Kendall previously revealed she wants her tequila brand to support the Jalisco community.

The model was accused of cultural appropriation when she starred in a controversial advertising campaign for 818 Tequila - but she subsequently explained how she and her brand are supporting the Mexican community where the drink is made.

The brunette beauty - who is one of the world's best-paid models - said: "At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave fibres and water waste and build sustainable brick that were are actually dominating back to the community of Jalisco.

"Along with saving the planet it's important for us to be friendly to the community as well. We're donating them and building homes for people that need homes."