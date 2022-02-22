'Street Fighter 6' has been announced along with 'Capcom Fighting Collection', at the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final.

Firstly, the Capcom Fighting Collection will release on June 24, 2022 on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Xbox One and promises to bring together all five Darkstalkers games outside of Japan for the first time.

The 'Capcom Fighting Collection' will also release alongside The Street Fighter 30th anniversary, to make the Capcom Fighting Bundle.

'Street Fighter 6' will be the latest entry in the colossal series that has already sold over 47 million units since its launch 35 years ago.

It has been confirmed that Luke, the most recent character to be added to the 'Street Fighter V' line-up, has a key role in the series going forward, with more details expected to release later this Summer.

It seems celebrations and commemorations are in full swing for the 'Street Fighter' franchise.