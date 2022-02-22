Logan Paul will make his WWE debut at 'WrestleMania 38'.

The controversial YouTuber will is set for his first official match for the company - having made the occasional appearance over the past year - in April as he teams with The Miz against Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

On Monday's episode (21.02.22) of 'WWE Raw', Logan was unveiled as Miz's surprise partner to battle the father/son duo on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'.

After plenty of hype, the former WWE Champion said: "Allow me to introduce my special guest, my new tag team partner... ladies and gentlemen, please get up out of your seats... for social media mega-star Logan Paul!"

The four men trash talked in the ring before Logan and his partner attacked the pair and left them lying on the mat.

Sharing a clip of the incident on Twitter, the star tagged Miz in his post and wrote: "Damn we just fked up the mysterios #WWERaw (sic)"

It's not Logan's first appearance in WWE, as he first appeared in the build-up to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's match at 'WrestleMania 37' last year.

He was introduced as an ally of Zayn, whose character was obsessed with an apparent conspiracy against him as he looked to make a documentary about the way he is treated by management.

In the end though, Logan switched sides at 'WrestleMania', only to get attacked by Owens himself after the match was over.

He made a couple more appearances - getting heavily booed by fans both times - before the end of the year, with the most recent before this week coming in September.

At the time, he reignited his rivalry with Owens by aligning himself with Happy Corbin and attacking the fan favourite star, although nothing more came of it at the time.

'WrestleMania 38' will be held at the AT T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on April 2 and 3.