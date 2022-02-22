'America's Got Talent: Extreme' star Jonathan Goodwin is finally home from hospital.

The 42-year-old daredevil was left in a critical condition in October when a stunt went wrong at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia during rehearsals for the show, and he revealed on Sunday (20.02.22) that after spending several months being treated for his multiple injuries, he's finally been discharged from a medical facility.

Sharing a photo with fiancee Amanda Abbington, he wrote on Instagram: "Four months later… finally out of hospital. My birthday today… can't think of a better way to spend it than with my love.(sic)"

The stuntman suffered multiple broken bones when the risky escape trick he was preparing went badly wrong.

Jonathan was suspended 70ft in the air, sandwiched between two cars and clad in a straightjacket, when the vehicles burst into flames. He missed the air mattress that was supposed to break his fall and hit his head on the ground.

Days after he was hospitalised, Jonathan admitted he had "dodged the worst" but had a "long road to recovery" ahead of him.

He wrote on Instagram: "To death I say nananana boo boo.

"I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear… because I was protected by love.

"Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good s***.

"There is a long road to recovery and that won't look like what it did… I may leave the daft s*** alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world. Maybe we can make something good together?"

As a result of the accident, production on the show was paused so bosses could concentrate on "the wellbeing of our crew".

A spokesperson said at the time: “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday. In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on 'America’s Got Talent: Extreme' and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.”