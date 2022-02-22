Aaron Rodgers has thanked Shailene Woodley for showing him "unconditional love".

The 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and the 30-year-old actress were reported to have called off their engagement after encountering issues they "couldn't surmount" earlier this month.

And, almost a week following their breakup, the NFL star has gushed over his ex-fiancee and thanked her for letting him be a part of her life.

He began the lengthy post: "Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

Aaron then said of the 'Big Little Lies' star: "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

The pair's split was confirmed by a source who told People: "It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working. They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount."

Shailene and Aaron remain on good terms despite ending their romantic relationship.

The insider added: "They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Shailene and the sportsman started dating in 2020, and an insider recently claimed that they had a "non-traditional relationship".

The celebrity duo made a concerted effort to keep their romance low-key, but they were said to be very happy together at the end of 2021.

The source explained: "They have a different, non-traditional relationship."

Meanwhile, Shailene previously admitted she never watched an NFL game before she started dating Aaron.

The Hollywood star explained that the Packers games "are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for".

She said: "It is a whole new world, learning all of the different - I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.' Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever."