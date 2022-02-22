Cheryl Hole thought it was a joke when she was told Adele wanted to meet her backstage at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event.

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star had thought it was "strange" when she went to her dressing room at London's Heaven nightclub earlier this month to find the area deserted and couldn't believe it when G-A-Y owner Jeremy Joseph told her there was a special guest on the way.

She said: "I walked up and there was no one there, and I was like, 'This is strange! Normally there are people here already, it's like quarter-past twelve', and I was like, look let's just crack on, let's just do the damn thing, and all of a sudden, I'm putting my last three nails on, and then they say 'Adele's at the back door', and I'm like 'What?', they're like, 'THE Adele is here', and I was like, 'Nah, I don't believe you, you're just trying to pull my leg Jeremy'.

"Then all of a sudden, you know the voice, you can't mistake that voice... I just hear 'Hello Babes!!', this cackling coming round the corner, and I went 'F***, F***, F***, F***, F***", I could not believe it.'

Adele went on stage with Cheryl and even pole danced for the stunned crowd.

And the drag star admitted she is going to "sell" the moment forever to help her own career.

Speaking to Rylan Clarke on his 'Ry-Union' podcast, she said: "I'm going to put that on every poster that I've got and sell that until the end of time, I mean I have hugged and shared a stage with Adele, and I sang her song! Not with her but I sang it to her!"

