Jaida Benjamin has been found safe after going missing over the weekend.

The 27-year-old actress - who is known for her starring role on Netflix hit 'Family Reunion' - was reported missing on Saturday (19.02.2022) but was discovered at Colfax Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles around 02:30am Tuesday (22.02.2022 ), the LA Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

Although the star has reportedly been reunited with her family, no further details surrounding her disappearance have been announced.

Jaida had last been seen at Studio City in LA and her family had made several appeals over the weekend in an attempt to locate her whereabouts.

Her mother Jocinda wrote on Instagram: "Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My

baby is missing. Please help me find her. I can’t breathe."

Meanwhile, Jaida's aunt Jihan Johnston - who co-founded Beat Botics - used the palindromic date of 22.02.2022 to "manifest" her niece's safe return.

She wrote: "Dear Universe, As we enter 2.22.22, I’m manifesting that my niece appears. Her family wants her home."

Jaida's disappearance occurred a week after former 'Empire' actress Lindsey Pearlman also went missing in LA,and was later found dead at the age of 43.

The actress - who also starred in 'General Hospital' - was later found dead aged 43, and while her autopsy has been completed, her cause of death is yet to be revealed by a coroner pending further investigation.

In a statement last week confirming her tragic death, LA Police said: "Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio

call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner."