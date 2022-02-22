Molly Ringwald's mother forgot her birthday.

The actress - who turned 54 on Friday (18.02.2022) - took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text message conversation which shows that her mother had forgotten to wish her a happy birthday.

Molly texted her mother: "That's it? You don't have anything else to say to me today?" before she responded :"I didn't realise it was the 18th today. Happy birthday! I haven't got your present in the mail. Will do very soon."

The 'Pretty in Pink' star went on to seemingly acknowledge that the situation reflects that of her character Samantha Baker in the 1984 movie 'Sixteen Candles, whose mother forgets her daughter's 16th birthday.

Molly wrote: "Life imitates art!"

But Adele - who works as a chef - quipped in her response that it only took her a "few more years" to forget about her daughter's birthday.

She replied: "How true. It took me a few more years to forget!"

Molly captioned the post: "Actual conversation with my mom today!"

The star shares a birthday with late director John Hughes - who directed her in 'Sixteen Candles' as well as cult hit 'The Breakfast Club as well of a string of other hit movies and died of a heart attack back in 2009 - and in a separate post, acknowledged John and their shared birthday.

Alongside a black-and-white image of herself and John, she wrote: "Thinking about John Hughes and this birthday we share. I like to imagine him somewhere making the best mixed tapes."