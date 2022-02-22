Britney Spears is "very career focused."

The 40-year-old pop star is - along with her fiance and fitness trainer-turned-actor Sam Asghari, 27, - said to be "putting a lot of effort" into her career.

A source said: "Britney and Sam are very career focused right night, especially Sam. They are both going so hard right now and putting in a lot of work and effort into all areas of their lives, both personally and professionally".

Britney - who regained control of her multimillion dollar fortune back in November 2021 after the conservatorship governed by her family was terminated - is said to be "equally motivated" as Sam, with the source noting that she doesn't want a partner who "sits on the sidelines."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the insider added: "She doesn't want to have a partner who is just fine being quiet and sitting on the sidelines. "She is equally as motivated and career driven as he is. That's their focus and the path they are on right now."

However, the couple - who first started dating in 2016 and became engaged when Sam popped the question in September 2021 - are also said to be planning for their upcoming wedding.

The source said: "They're definitely in wedding planning mode too and hyper focused on that, but they also are trying to elevate themselves."

It comes after the news that the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker is reported to have signed a book deal worth over $15 million tell her story with Simon Schuster, following huge bidding war between publishers.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

The rights for Barack and Michelle Obama’s books were sold in 2017, with the sum reportedly exceeding the $60 million figure previously known as the largest ever for a non-fiction tome.