'Spider Man: No Way Home' and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Rings' lead the Critics Choice Super Awards Film nominations, with both films receiving five nods each.

The blockbusters - both of which are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - are up for Best Superhero Movie and 'Spider-Man' actors Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield will go head-to-head with 'Shang-Chi' stars Tony Leung and Simu Liu for the title of Best Actor In a Superhero Movie.

Other films to receive a nod in the category of Best Superhero Movie include Zack Snyder’s Justice League' - for which star Gal Gadot also received a nomination in the category of Best Actress - alongside 'Black Widow' , Eternals' , 'Shang-Chi' and 'The Suicide Squad.'

In terms of awards for the action movies, James Bond movie 'No Time To Die', is up against hits such as 'Gunpowder Milkshake' and 'The Last Duel', whilst 007 star Daniel Craig is up against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Best Actor in an Action Movie.

When it comes to television, the Paramount Plus series 'Evil' and Netflix’ hit 'Midnight Mass' take the lead with six nominations each, whilst. Disney Plus dominated the superhero categories with several nominations for 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', 'Hawkeye', 'Loki' and 'WandaVision.'

The ceremony - which is set up by the Critics' Choice Awards body - is billed as the "more pop culture and genre-oriented version of the Critics Choice Awards."

The Critics' Choice Super Awards was first presented virtually year and is set to return for its second ceremony on March 17th 2022, four days after the Critics' Choice Awards.

A full list of nominations is as follows:

Film Nominations

Best Action Movie

• ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ (Netflix)

• ‘The Harder They Fall’ (Netflix)

• ‘The Last Duel’ (20th Century Studios)

• ‘Nobody’ (Universal Pictures)

• ‘No Time to Die’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

• ‘Wrath of Man’ (United Artists Releasing)

Best Actor in an Action Movie

• Daniel Craig, ‘No Time to Die’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

• Dwayne Johnson, ‘Jungle Cruise’ (Walt Disney Pictures)

• Jonathan Majors, ‘The Harder They Fall’ (Netflix)

• Mads Mikkelsen, ‘Riders of Justice’ (Nordisk Film)

• Liam Neeson, ‘The Ice Road’ (Netflix)

• Bob Odenkirk, ‘Nobody’ (Universal Pictures)

Best Actress in an Action Movie

• Jodie Comer, ‘The Last Duel’ (20th Century Studios)

• Ana de Armas, ‘No Time to Die’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

• Karen Gillan, ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ (Netflix)

• Regina King, ‘The Harder They Fall’ (Netflix)

• Lashana Lynch, ‘No Time to Die’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

• Maggie Q, ‘The Protégé’ (Lionsgate)

Best Superhero Movie

• ‘Black Widow’ (Marvel Studios)

• ‘Eternals’ (Marvel Studios)

• ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (Marvel Studios)

• ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Sony Pictures)

• ‘The Suicide Squad’ (Warner Bros)

• ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (HBO Max/Warner Bros)

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie

• John Cena, ‘The Suicide Squad’ (Warner Bros)

• Idris Elba, ‘The Suicide Squad’ (Warner Bros)

• Andrew Garfield, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Sony Pictures)

• Tom Holland, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Sony Pictures)

• Tony Leung, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (Marvel Studios)

• Simu Liu, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (Marvel Studios)

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie

• Gal Gadot, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (HBO Max/Warner Bros)

• Scarlett Johansson, ‘Black Widow’ (Marvel Studios)

• Florence Pugh, ‘Black Widow’ (Marvel Studios)

• Margot Robbie, ‘The Suicide Squad’ (Warner Bros)

• Michelle Yeoh, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (Marvel Studios)

• Zendaya, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Sony Pictures)

Best Horror Movie

• ‘Candyman’ (Universal Pictures)

• ‘Last Night in Soho’ (Focus Features)

• ‘Malignant’ (Warner Bros)

• ‘The Night House’ (Focus Features)

• ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ (Paramount Pictures)

• ‘Titane’ (Neon)

Best Actor in a Horror Movie

• Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, ‘Candyman’ (Universal Pictures)

• Nicolas Cage, ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ (Screen Media Films)

• Dave Davis, ‘The Vigil’ (IFC Midnight)

• Vincent Lindon, ‘Titane’ (Neon)

• Cillian Murphy, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ (Paramount Pictures)

• Sam Richardson, ‘Werewolves Within’ (IFC Films)

Best Actress in a Horror Movie

• Barbara Crampton, ‘Jakob’s Wife’ (RLJE Films/Shudder)

• Rebecca Hall, ‘The Night House’ (Focus Features)

• Anya-Taylor Joy, ‘Last Night in Soho’ (Focus Features)

• Thomasin McKenzie, ‘Last Night in Soho’ (Focus Features)

• Agathe Rousselle, ‘Titane’ (Neon)

• Millicent Simmonds, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ (Paramount Pictures)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

• ‘Don’t Look Up’ (Netflix)

• ‘Dune’ (Warner Bros)

• ‘Free Guy’ (20th Century Studios)

• ‘The Green Knight’ (A24)

• ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ (Netflix)

• ‘Swan Song’ (Apple Original Films)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

• Mahershala Ali, ‘Swan Song’ (Apple Original Films)

• Timothée Chalamet, ‘Dune’ (Warner Bros)

• Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘Don’t Look Up’ (Netflix)

• Tom Hanks, ‘Finch’ (Apple Original Films)

• Dev Patel, ‘The Green Knight’ (A24)

• Ryan Reynolds, ‘Free Guy’ (20th Century Studios)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

• Cate Blanchett, ‘Don’t Look Up’ (Netflix)

• Jodie Comer, ‘Free Guy’ (20th Century Studios)

• Rebecca Ferguson, ‘Dune’ (Warner Bros)

• Mckenna Grace, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ (Sony Pictures)

• Jennifer Lawrence, ‘Don’t Look Up’ (Netflix)

• Alicia Vikander, ‘The Green Knight’ (A24)

Best Villain in a Movie

• Ben Affleck, ‘The Last Duel’ (20th Century Studios)

• Willem Dafoe, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (Sony Pictures)

• Idris Elba, ‘The Harder They Fall’ (Netflix)

• Tony Leung, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (Marvel Studios)

• Marina Mazepa (performer) Ray Chase (voice), ‘Malignant’ (Warner Bros)

• Tony Todd, ‘Candyman’ (Universal Pictures)

Television nominations

Best Action Series

• ‘9-1-1’ (Fox)

• ‘Cobra Kai’ (Netflix)

• ‘Heels’ (Starz)

• ‘Kung Fu’ (The CW)

• ‘Lupin’ (Netflix)

• ‘Squid Game’ (Netflix)

Best Actor in an Action Series

• Mike Faist, ‘Panic’ (Amazon Prime Video)

• Lee Jung-jae, ‘Squid Game’ (Netflix)

• Alexander Ludwig, ‘Heels’ (Starz)

• Ralph Macchio, ‘Cobra Kai’ (Netflix)

• Omar Sy, ‘Lupin’ (Netflix)

• William Zabka, ‘Cobra Kai’ (Netflix)

Best Actress in an Action Series

• Angela Bassett, ‘9-1-1’ (Fox)

• Kim Joo-ryoung, ‘Squid Game’ (Netflix)

• Ho Yeon Jung, ‘Squid Game’ (Netflix)

• Queen Latifah, ‘The Equalizer’ (CBS)

• Olivia Liang, ‘Kung Fu’ (The CW)

• Mary McCormack, ‘Heels’ (Starz)

Best Superhero Series*

• ‘Doom Patrol’ (HBO Max)

• ‘Hawkeye’ (Disney Plus)

• ‘Loki’ (Disney Plus)

• ‘Lucifer’ (Netflix)

• ‘Superman Lois’ (The CW)

• ‘WandaVision’ (Disney Plus)

Best Actor in a Superhero Series*

• Paul Bettany, ‘WandaVision’ (Disney Plus)

• Tom Ellis, ‘Lucifer’ (Netflix)

• Brendan Fraser, ‘Doom Patrol’ (HBO Max)

• Tom Hiddleston, ‘Loki’ (Disney Plus)

• Tyler Hoechlin. ‘Superman Lois’ (The CW)

• Anthony Mackie, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ (Disney Plus)

Best Actress in a Superhero Series*

• Sophia Di Martino, ‘Loki’ (Disney Plus)

• Kathryn Hahn, ‘WandaVision’ (Disney Plus)

• Javicia Leslie, ‘Batwoman’ (The CW)

• Gugu Mbatha-Raw, ‘Loki’ (Disney Plus)

• Elizabeth Olsen, ‘WandaVision’ (Disney Plus)

• Hailee Steinfeld, ‘Hawkeye’ (Disney Plus)

Best Horror Series

• ‘Chucky’ (Syfy)

• ‘Dr. Death’ (Peacock)

• ‘Evil’ (Paramount Plus)

• ‘Midnight Mass’ (Netflix)

• ‘Servant’ (Apple TV Plus)

• ‘Yellowjackets’ (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Horror Series

• Adrien Brody, ‘Chapelwaite’ (Epix)

• Mike Colter, ‘Evil’ (Paramount Plus)

• Zach Gilford, ‘Midnight Mass’ (Netflix)

• Rupert Grint, ‘Servant’ (Apple TV Plus)

• Hamish Linklater, ‘Midnight Mass’ (Netflix)

• Aasif Mandvi, ‘Evil’ (Paramount Plus)

Best Actress in a Horror Series

• Lauren Ambrose, ‘Servant’ (Apple TV Plus)

• Katja Herbers, ‘Evil’ (Paramount Plus)

• Christine Lahti, ‘Evil’ (Paramount Plus)

• Melanie Lynskey, ‘Yellowjackets’ (Showtime)

• Kate Siegel, ‘Midnight Mass’ (Netflix)

• Samantha Sloyan, ‘Midnight Mass’ (Netflix)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

• ‘Foundation’ (Apple TV Plus)

• ‘Resident Alien’ (Syfy)

• ‘Snowpiercer’ (TNT)

• ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ (Paramount Plus)

• ‘Station Eleven’ (HBO Max)

• ‘The Witcher’ (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

• Henry Cavill, ‘The Witcher’ (Netflix)

• Daveed Diggs, ‘Snowpiercer’ (TNT)

• Matthew Goode, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ (Sky Max)

• Jared Harris, ‘Foundation’ (Apple TV Plus)

• Lee Pace, ‘Foundation’ (Apple TV Plus)

• Alan Tudyk, ‘Resident Alien’ (Syfy)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

• Mackenzie Davis, ‘Station Eleven’ (HBO Max)

• Laura Donnelly, ‘The Nevers’ (HBO Max)

• Sonequa Martin-Green, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ (Paramount Plus)

• Teresa Palmer, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ (Sky Max)

• Jodie Whittaker, ‘Doctor Who’ (Netflix)

• Alison Wright, ‘Snowpiercer’ (TNT)

Best Villain in a Series

• Vincent D’Onofrio, ‘Hawkeye’ (Disney Plus)

• Michael Emerson, ‘Evil’ (Paramount Plus)

• Kathryn Hahn, ‘WandaVision’ (Disney Plus)

• Joshua Jackson, ‘Dr. Death’ (Peacock)

• Jonathan Majors, ‘Loki’ (Disney Plus)

• Samantha Sloyan, ‘Midnight Mass’ (Netflix)