Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been "deferred, pending investigation" after an initial autopsy.

The 43-year-old actress - who was known for roles on 'Chicago Justice' and 'General Hospital - was found dead near Hollywood Boulevard on Friday (18.02.2022), two days after being reported missing and despite an initial examination, her cause of death has been listed as “deferred."

Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, told Deadline: "She was examined by a physician and a cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies.

"Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

The actress - who also starred as Karen on TV series 'Vicious' - was married to producer Vance Smith, who took to Instagram to share that he was "broken" upon learning of his wife's death.

He wrote: "The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

In a statement, Lindsey's agent Michael Chiaverini said that he was "deeply saddened" by the death of his client and expressed the family's wish for privacy at this time.

He told E! News: "We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve."