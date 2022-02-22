Zoe Bethel has died at age 27.

The pageant queen and commentator - who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021 - had been placed in a coma after "suffering severe damage to her brain/brainstem " on 10.02.2022 and has now passed away as a result of her injuries, according to her family.

Writing on Instagram, the family said: "On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries."

Although very few details surrounding her death have been made public, it was reported that the model had been living and working in Miami at the time of her death.

Prior to her death, Zoe's family had taken to her Instagram to alert followers of her of her injury as they told of how doctors had warned them that the damage was already irreparable.

Alongside a picture of Zoe, the family wrote: "Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem is in a coma. Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired that she may not have much time left. We are praying for God's will to be done, regardless of what that may look like.

"This has been an abrupt very traumatizing situation for our family, we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows cares for her.

We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of our family during this time.

Keep Zoe the family in your prayers!"