Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to her late father Rob on what would have been his 78th birthday.

The 41-year-old reality star shared a throwback image of herself and her dad - who died of oesophageal cancer in September 2003 - and said she "feels the angels all around" as she made reference to the palindromic date.

Writing on Instagram, she penned: "Birthday selfie with my dad! We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998. Born on 2.22.44 and today it’s the angel number 2.22.22. I definitely feel the angels all around and feel you all the time. Thank you for always guiding and protecting all of us. Definitely celebrating you today dad. I miss you soooooo much."(sic)

Before Kim and her family skyrocketed to fame through their reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2007, Robert Kardashian - who was married to Kim's mother Kris Jenner, 66, from 1878 until 1991 - was a high-profile lawyer who gained notoriety as the defence attorney during O.J Simpson's 1995 murder trial.

SKIMS founder Kim - who is also training to become a layer herself - was joined in honouring the life of Robert by her older sister Kourtney, 42.

Alongside an image of her younger self stood between Robert and mother Kris , Kourtney wrote: "Happy birthday to my daddy. My angel forever."

Their younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, 37, remembered their father by sharing a photo of herself with alongside her dad, sisters, and younger brothers Rob Kardashian to her Instagram Story.