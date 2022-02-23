Dave Grohl suffers from hearing loss.

The 53-year-old rock star - who is known for fronting The Foo Fighters - revealed that he suffers from ringing-ear condition tinnitus and has had to lipread for more than 20 years.

He said: "I'm f****** deaf! I haven’t had [my ears] tested in a long time — I mean, I know what they’re gonna say. You have hearing damage tinnitus in your left ear, more so than your right ear."

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show', the 'Everlong' rocker went on to explain that the "worst part" of the COVID-19 pandemic for him is the mask-wearing, because he struggles to hear what people are saying to him through the cloth.

He said: "If you were sitting next to me right here at dinner, I wouldn’t understand a f******word you were saying to me, the whole f****** time,” he explained. “There’s no way. In a crowded restaurant, that’s worse.

"That’s the worst thing about this pandemic s***, it’s like, people wearing masks. I’ve been reading lips for like, 20 years, so when someone comes up to me and they’re like [garbled noise], I’m like, ‘I’m a rock musician. I’m f****** deaf, I can’t hear what you’re saying."

However, Dave went on to reveal that despite his hearing loss, he is still able to hear every detail of a song he constructs with his band because his earns are still "tuned into certain frequencies."

He said: "My ears are still tuned in to certain frequencies, and if I hear something that’s slightly out of tune, or a cymbal that’s not bright enough or something like that, in the mix, I can f****** hear the minutiae of everything that we have done to that song, I really can!"