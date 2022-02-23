Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is feeling "very broody."

The 40-year-old royal - who has Princes George and Louis, eight and three, and Princess Charlotte, six, with husband Prince William - embarked on a solo trip to Denmark on Tuesday (22.02.2022) to learn about the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, and admitted to reporters that being around babies leaves her pining for a fourth child.

She said: "It makes me very broody. William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one!'"

It comes after both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a trip to Clitheroe Community Hospital back in January and posed for pictures with families.

While the Duchess was holding a baby girl, Prince William joked: "Don't give my wife any more ideas! Don't take her with you, [Kate]!"

Throughout her Denmark trip, the Duchess - who has not completed a solo tour since she travelled to Luxembourg in 2017 - also visited the team behind the Playful Learning Programme, which is a a partnership between the six university colleges in Denmark and the LEGO Foundation who share a vision to enhance children's creative and experimental approach to learning.

In a video posted to couple's official Instagram page, she explained: "I think one of the things that has really impressed me - because I hear it time and time again - is how the science has been translated here into practice. So, all the amazing research that's out from neuroscientists and psychologists and things like that there has been translated into tangible language which parents are using on a day-to-day basis."