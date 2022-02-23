Zendaya and Hunter Schafer call each other "boob".

The 'Euphoria' co-stars - who play Ruby 'Rue' Bennett and Jules Vaughn respectively on the HBO drama - have a close bond after working together on the show, and Hunter has revealed the nickname they have for each other.

Speaking to i-D, she said: "We call each other 'boob' or 'boobies'. It's endearing, you know."

Fans had noticed hints of the nickname on social media, and just last month the 23-year-old actress shared a photo of Zendaya on her Instagram Story with the caption "happy boob day".

Hunter also reflected on the show being her first acting job, which was a strange adjustment to make when it first aired in 2019.

She added: "Season one was like a super intense acting course. Even in the pilot, I remember in between takes being like, ‘Oh my God, this is so f****** hard. I have no idea what I'm doing.' "

Although she had previously modeled for designers like Dior, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Rick Owns, she took a while to adjust to her career in acting.

Hunter explained: "I was really truly learning while making an HBO television show, which is just a wild circumstance to be in…

"I think I'm finally at a place where I'm like, okay I like this, I can keep doing this."

Meanwhile Zendaya, 25, recently defended the show after anti-drug education group D.A.R.E. slammed the programme for "glorifying" substance abuse and "misguidedly and erroneously" depicting high school drug use.

She said: "Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing.

"If anything, the feeling behind ‘Euphoria,’ or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain.

“And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”