YouTube has added rings to a users's channel to show when it is live.

The video-sharing network - which was launched back in 2005 - are rolling out the new design feature which will take users directly to a Live stream on a mobile device in the hopes that it will make things "easier" for users.

Chief product officer Neal Mohan wrote on Twitter: "Really focused making it easier for users to find livestreams on @YouTube so we're rolling out the Live rings feature on mobile! @YouTubeCreators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar clicking on the avatar will take you directly to the livestream."

The same design feature is used by YouTube's rival social media platforms such as fellow video sharing website TikTok, as well as Instagram and Snapchat.

It comes just days after "YouTube announced their plans to "continue to invest" in their YouTube Shorts - which are an apparent rival to TikTok's short video format - and that users will "see progress" in their Live feature throughout 2022 as well as the video on demand feature.

In a Mohan writes: "We’ll continue to invest across our multiple formats: Shorts, Live, and video on demand (VOD). Short-form content is incredibly popular - YouTube Shorts. Creators and artists of all stripes - from Jake Fellman and Lisa Nguyen to BTS and Marina Sena - have seen the power of Shorts to connect with fans around the world with astonishing speed and scope. In 2022, we’ll continue to improve the product and make it easier to create videos. "