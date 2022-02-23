Bryce Dallas Howard marks “over two decades of being in love” with her husband Seth Gabel.

The ‘Gold’ star - and daughter of the director Ron Howard - marked 21 years since their first date with the 40-year-old actor after they met while studying together at NYU.

On a photo of Seth - the nephew of Hollywood actor Martin Gabel - with their cat Lily perched on his chest, the 40-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: “Happy 21st First-Date-iversary to my love @stealthgabel.”

On another post - a photo of the ‘Eclipse’ star embracing Seth with a cute kiss on the cheek. Together Bryce and the ‘Nip/Tuck’ star have two kids; 15-year-old Theodore and 10-year-old Beatrice and were married in June 2006.

This is not the first time that Bryce has celebrated her husband in a public setting as she enthused about his “remarkable” parenting of their two kids.

She said: "I was just in awe of him. Totally in awe," she said. "He was really generous and selfless. And he was 24 when we had our first kid."

"That has continued and he's just a really engaged, devoted father. What we struggle with most is being like, 'Seth, make sure that you have boundaries for yourself and you take time for yourself. You're not just at the beck and call of the kids 24/7.' He's a best friend to them," Howard continued. "He's a playmate to them. He's an incredible role model. He's a guide. He's just awesome. I'm so grateful to have the family that I do."

Last month, Bryce gushed about her daughter’s “incredible kindness on her birthday.

She wrote: "To watch Beatrice come into herself — a person with incredible kindness, sparkling wit, and genuine love for others and the world around her — is one of the greatest privileges in my life. Happy Birthday, Beatrice! Welcome to double digits!!"

Last week, The ‘Jurassic World’ star also had kind words to say for her son on his birthday: "Theo, today you turn 15, but to your mumsie, you'll forever be my baby boy. Happy Birthday 'lil T-man, I love you so much.”