Becca Tobin and her husband have welcomed a son into the world.

The 'Glee' actress has been open about her fertility struggles but now she has revealed she and her spouse Zach Martin - who she married in December 2016 - are proud parents to baby son Ford, who was born via an "amazing" surrogate.

The 36-year-old star shared a photo of her husband carrying their newborn out of the hospital on Instagram on Tuesday (22.02.22) and captioned her post: "Welcome to the world, Ford. [blue heart emoji].

"Rutherford “Ford” Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter.

"It took him five years to get here, but it’s been worth every minute.

"Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love."

Last year, Becca admitted she was "scared" to talk about her fertility issues on her 'LadyGang' podcast but felt she would be doing women a "disservice" not to use her platform to tackle the subject.

She said: "I was a little scared to open up about it because it's such a personal journey.

"But I started to a little bit on the podcast. What I found out was that so many women are dealing with fertility issues and our job at 'LadyGang' is to talk about things that make women feel less alone. So I felt like it was such a disservice to have this platform and not talk about something so real.

"It's been many years. I think we're going on three years of the journey and it's never gotten easier.

"But there have been the bright spots and the exciting things, and the sad things. It's a roller coaster."