Lala Kent will have “an open conversation” with her daughter Ocean about her relationship with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star will explain “when the time is appropriate” to her 11-month-year-old daughter that she shares with Randall about why they are no longer together following their split after it was alleged he cheated on her.

Responding to a fan's question about it on Instagram, the 31-year-old reality television star wrote: "I worry about a lot of things. But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened."

She continued: "It will be an open conversation. No matter what, I am her mama - which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person,” before adding that she will make sure Ocean feels “strong, safe and loved” and will “be unbreakable”

Lala said: “The world isn’t ready for the force my daughter will become.”

The television personality has been public about her feelings about her break up from the 50-year-old film producer, saying earlier this month that she is “happy again” after they called off their wedding - which was first delayed by COVID-19 - in October, a few months after she became a mother to Ocean in March.

During the question and answering session, Lala explained how she is “staying so strong”.

She said: "Obviously I get a lot of strength from my daughter but beyond that, I think strength comes with knowing your worth, with or without someone. The moment I saw who that person really was, and the mask had finally fallen, I knew I was better off and he never deserved me. That feeling gave me power."

Lala added: "Even though there are moments I go 'what the f***,' I find strength in the fact that I am happy again. I recognize myself in the mirror again."

Previously, Lala has stated that while she co-parents with Randall - who has two daughters 11-year-old London and eight-year-old Rylee with his ex Ambyr Childers -, they have “very little communication”, saying they were following “a little bit of a schedule” but “nothing was set in stone” and called being a single mother a “strength that I cannot describe.”