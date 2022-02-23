Joe Jonas sent birthday wishes to his wife Sophie Turner.

The ‘Jonas Brothers’ rocker posted a tribute on Instagram to the ‘Game of Thrones’ star to mark her turning 26.

On an Instagram Story, the 32-year-old musician wrote: “Happy birthday my love,’ along with a heart-eyed emoji on the picture of Sophie lying in bed wearing gold-framed sunglasses.

The pair - who were hitched in 2019 - welcomed their first child Willa, 19 months, in July 2020 during a ceremony that was livestreamed on social media by music producer Diplo. They later had a more private ceremony.

In May 2021, Sophie called being a mother her “favourite job” she has ever been given in an Instagram post.

Her husband called fatherhood “new territory” as he dealt with juggling all his personal and professional commitments after he reunited for with his brothers with the band that made him famous.

Joe said: 'It's definitely a new experience now that we are all kind of back. I'm going on tour, she's starting a project. It's going to be a lot of flying back and forth on days off, for me at least. It's kind of a new territory.'

Joe was not the only person to make Sophie’s day extra special as the ‘X-Men: Phoenix’ star thanked Miami-based restaurateur David Grutman after being presented with a five-tier cake.

On a picture taken of her and the huge sweet treat adorned with British landmarks, such as red telephone box and Union flags, Sophie wrote: “@davegrutman you are angel.”