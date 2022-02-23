‘Halo Infinite’s mid-season update will bring “multiple improvements in the campaign’, 343 Industries has announced.

While the update focuses mainly on the multiplayer aspect of the game, developer 343 Industries shared in a blog post players will see “multiple improvements in the campaign experience”.

Expanding on the improvements, 343 wrote: “Whether it’s addressing issues with Achievements unlocking or returning to the game via Quick Resume, the team has been working on a handful of fixes for campaign since launch and there will be more on the way.”

Elsewhere, 343 outlined the multiplayer changes that would be coming in the patch, including general network improvements, a fix for “an issue that was preventing first-person animations from interpolating correctly”, and stability performance improvements.

343 also noted that “the range of the Motion Tracker in Big Team Battle will be increasing from 18m to 24m” and that there will also be multiple improvements made to their anti-cheat systems.

The update is “currently going through the certification process and is tracking towards a Thursday, February 24, release.”