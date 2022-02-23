Pamela Anderson is launching another line of vegan handbags.

The former ‘Baywatch’ star is teaming up with Ashoka Paris to launch a follow-up to their 2020 collaboration of cruelty-free purses made from apple leather.

Taking to Instagram, Ashoka Paris said: “The Pamela Shopping bag is now available! The latest bag in full Apple Skin capsule collection co-created with committed star Pamela Anderson.

"It is a large shopping bag with an original clasp on the outside pocket, several inside pockets and a removable pouch. It comes in black, terracotta, nude and red."

In addition, the pair - via PETA, the animal rights group - are doing one lucky fan to win their own bag.

The post continued: “SURPRISE! To celebrate the launch of the Pamela Shopping bag, we've teamed up with PETA UK to give you the chance to win one in the colour of your choice.”

Apple leather is a process that includes taking the skins from apples grown in Bolzano in Italy, which are made into a powder and then shipped to a factory in Florence that works its magic to turn it into the leather.

Part of the sales will go towards the Pamela Anderson Foundation, which supports people and groups that fight abuses of human, animal and environmental rights while some Ashoka Paris’ to animal welfare rights.

The first collection between the two dropped in June 2020 with Ashoka Paris labelling the former model as “a woman committed on all fronts”.

Their statement continued praising her as someone who is “changing mentalities, defending victims, delivering justice, challenging poliitcs".

They added: "For 25 years Pamela Anderson has been supporting those who are on the front line to protect human, animal and environmental rights...

“The Pamela Anderson Foundation funds the efforts of courageous men and women who inform and defend the planet and all those that live on it.

“It is this unconditional commitment to help those who cannot defend themselves that convinced us to develop a project with her.”