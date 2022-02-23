Emma Raducanu's stalker Amrit Magar has avoided jail.

The British tennis ace was stalked by Magar, who tracked down her address and visited her home three times after she won the US Open last year.

The 35-year-old man appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on Wednesday (23.02.22) and was handed a five-year restraining order.

Magar wore headphones during the entire time he spent in the dock as he was informed that he had dodged a prison sentence.

He was handed an 18-month community order, along with 200 hours of unpaid work and a curfew for eight weeks.

Magar was also made to pay a £95 victim surcharge after being convicted and found guilty of stalking the sports star.

The man left Raducanu bizarre notes and gifts also stole her father Ian's trainer after mistakenly thinking that it belonged to the Grand Slam champion.

Magar also left a note to Raducanu where he revealed that he had walked over 20 miles by foot to her home in London.

Raducanu previously suggested that she had been left scared to go out after being targeted by the stalker.

Speaking to police as she prepared for the Australian Open in Melbourne, the 19-year-old star said: "Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder.

"I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don't feel safe in my own home which is where I should feel safest."